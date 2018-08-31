Community led housing forum

Sleaford-based Community Lincs will be hosting a free Community Led Housing conference for the East Midlands this autumn.

The community support charity says community led housing schemes have been nationally been awarded £60m of Government investment annually ly and there has never been a better time for landowners, agents, local authorities and housing developers to consider this option for their communities.

The conference will offer an opportunity to find out how the sector differs from traditional affordable housing; providing opportunities for local communities to have real influence on the homes provided for their locality.

With national and local speakers demonstrating successful schemes and different approaches, the day aims to provide an insight to all delegates, who have already booked to attend, as to why such schemes are set to be so important in the future, how this approach can meet their needs and what financial support is available.

The event is funded by the Nationwide Foundation and takes place at North Kesteven District Council chambers on September 11.