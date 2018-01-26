Developer reveals £7.7m plans for Greylees

Developer Lovell has revealed plans for a £7.7 million development of 36 family homes for sale in a village just outside Sleaford.

The scheme will create 36 “high-quality” two, three and four bedroom houses on land off The Crescent and Roxburgh Drive at Greylees.

Lovell expects to begin work by this Spring on the new development in the grounds of the former Rauceby Hospital.

“We’re looking forward to starting work on these desirable new homes which will significantly extend choice for local homebuyers in this highly convenient location,” says Lovell regional managing director Robert Adams.

He said homes will suit a range of customers from first-time buyers to a family home.

Homes have been designed to complement existing properties, reflecting the traditional character of homes in nearby Rauceby.

Hedgerows and trees along the boundary of the development will be retained and reinforced with new planting of native species.