Discovering visitor attractions for free

This year’s Discover Lincolnshire Weekend saw a variety of attractions in the North Kesteven area offering plenty to do for free for local tourists.

Over the weekend people could discover the history of Cogglesford Watermill in Sleaford with the wheel in action for the first time this year and visitors met some rare Lincolnshire Long Wool Sheep, brought in by members of the local breeders association.

Sherry Forbes demonstrated wartime home front cooking at Manor House Stables in Martin for Discover Lincolnshire Weekend. EMN-180326-141821001

People could stroll down the riverside to Navigation House and the National Centre for Craft and Design and join in the self-guided When In Sleaford arts and heritage trail doing rubbings of the brass roundels dotted around town, stopping off at Sleaford Museum to see its new archaeology display.

Heckington Windmill offered demonstrations by the Lincolnshire Guild of Weavers, Spinners and Dyers as well as baking and a mouse hunt for children.

Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, telling the history of RAF Cranwell, was offering the final chance to see current exhibition Airships Over Lincolnshire… Lighter than Air and enjoy a free children’s trail or try Lincolnshire plum bread.

The Manor House Stables in Martin staged a free cooking demonstration on Sunday with the theme ‘Victory in the Kitchen’ as well as a small exhibition about the role of the Land Army girls in Lincolnshire in the Second World War and what it was like living and cooking during this time.

Matilda Durham, aged two, Jonah Durham, aged three and Finn Durham aged five, meet a long wool sheep at Cogglesford Mill. EMN-180326-141912001

Sherry Forbes from the stables said: “It was a very successful day with many people visiting who had a genuine interest in life on the Home Front, in particular the role of the Women’s Land Army during the Second Word War.

“A number of the visitors have also signed up for my course entitled ‘Cooking with Carrots and other Wartime Recipes’ after tasting my baked goodies based on original Second World War recipes including apple and carrot jam, beetroot pudding, carrot buns, the National Loaf and eggless fruit loaf.”

Martin Willis restoring a farm mill stone. EMN-180326-142018001

Lydia Stevenson from Lincolnshire Guild of Weavers, Spinners and Dyers demonstrating in the visitor centre at Heckington Mill. EMN-180326-142044001

Finley Whitehead, six, completed the mouse hunt at Heckington Windmill. EMN-180326-141933001