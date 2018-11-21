Don’t miss out on our reader offer to get free chips with any purchase at Sunny’s Plaice in Sleaford, Heckington or their new shop in Metheringham

Popular local fish and chip shop business Sunny’s Plaice, has opened a new outlet in Metheringham - and they have teamed up with The Sleaford Standard to provide customers with a great exclusive offer to celebrate.

Sunny and Narinder Singh have developed their business over the last 20 years and currently own shops in Sleaford and Heckington, as well as a thriving mobile shop.

Open for business and already proving popular. The new Sunny's Plaice fish and chip shop in Metheringham. EMN-181119-120426001

They had previously opted to sell on their other outlets in Lincoln and Bardney to settle down locally, but then Narinder said a new opportunity came along to move into the chip shop premises in Caroline Road, Metheringham.

She said: “We already have a lot of customers who travel from that area. The Heckington shop has been open a year and the mobile rounds are going well.”

To celebrate, Sunny’s Plaice are offering a free regular portion of chips with any purchase from any of its outlets on production of our coupon printed in today’s edition of the Sleaford Standard (Wednesday, November 21).

Their son Josh has joined them full time and they opened for business last Monday after a two-week refit, creating seven local jobs.

An indoor seating area for takeaway customers wanting to eat them while they're hot, at Sunny's Plaice, Metheringham. EMN-181119-120436001

As well as the takeaway counter, they have created an indoor seating area where customers can tuck in if they cannot wait to get home.

Narinder said: “We are focussing on quality, really good value, good service and a five-star hygiene rating.”

It opens 4.30-9pm Mondays and 11.30am-2pm and 4.30-9pm Tuesday-Saturday.