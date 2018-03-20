Employers urged to consider apprentices

Businesses are being urged by North Kesteven District Council to consider the benefits of taking on apprentices.

For this month’s National Apprenticeship Week, the authority has been speaking out about the benefits to both companies and apprentices.

NKDC currently has eight apprentices with them working towards their NVQ Level 2 in IT, customer service or business administration.

Council leader, Coun Richard Wright said: “The district council understands that everyone learns differently, and by offering apprenticeship roles we are recognising the benefits for those who prefer to learn practically, through on the job experience. We are proud to say we take part in apprenticeship schemes, and urge any employer to consider it as an option as it is beneficial for all involved.”

NKDC says apprenticeships can ‘help future-proof a business’.

Cameron Richardson, NKDC business administration apprentice, said: “I am really enjoying my apprenticeship, it is really good, and it stays interesting and fresh by being split across departments.

“Personally, for me it is a better choice than going to university because I am getting a qualification, gaining key experience in the workplace and getting paid as well.”