Environment Agency considering restocking River Witham

Environment Agency specialist officers are continuing to monitor the impact of a major pollution incident in the River Witham after ammonia got into the water course over a week ago.

Thousands of fish were seen to have been killed after the incident was reported on the weekend of March 3-4 with the effects strtching from Bardney down to Boston.

A spokesperson for the Agency said: “Once we have completed our investigation, we will be in a position to consider what restocking actions may be appropriate.

“As this investigation is currently ongoing, we’re unable to give further details at this time.”

The Agency’s survey vessel ‘Humber Guardian’ was brought in to monitor ammonia levels in The Wash.

The Agency says it has identified the source of the contamination adding: “We take incidents like this very seriously and will seek to prosecute those who negligently damage our precious environment.”