Extended summer opening hours for North Kesteven attractions

Visitor attraction venues across the district are preparing to start the summer season with extended opening hours.

From Saturday, April 1, Cogglesford Watermill, in East Road, Navigation House Visitor Centre, in Carre Street, and Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, in Heath Farm, North Rauceby, will be open seven days a week.

Cogglesford Watermill will be open from noon to 4pm Monday to Friday, and on Saturdays, Sundays, and bank holidays, from 11am to 4.30pm.

Navigation House will also open from noon to 4pm Monday to Friday, 11am to 4.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays, and from 11am to 4pm on bank holidays.

Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum will open from 10am to 4.30pm, seven days a week.

Economic Development Project Officer, Sally Porter said: ‘We’re looking forward to this year’s summer season.

“A lot of work has been going on behind the scenes to give visitors a great experience, and we look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to the district.’

Call 01529 308102 for more details.