Film festival award for Sleaford movie

An independent feature film that was produced in the Sleaford area has won an award for Best Feature at a film festival in America.

Shadows of a Stranger, the creation of first-time directors Chris Clark and Richard Dutton, was showcased at Anglicon’s Anglophile Film Festival in Seattle, an event that celebrates all things British and was attended by Doctor Who’s Peter Davison and Sylvester McCoy.

Co-director Richard Dutton said: “We knew the film festival traditionally has a Doctor Who theme running through it and with our film featuring Doctor number 6 in Colin Baker, who was a guest himself at the event a few years back, the judges felt it was a natural fit for their festival, not to mention that our film is set during Christmas so this is the perfect time of year to watch it. Sadly we weren’t able to attend the festival but we are delighted that we picked up the judges’ award for Best Feature.”

The film, which premiered at Lincoln’s Odeon in 2014, has been available on Amazon Video since the end of August, and has since appeared in a number of popular film blogs and received a warm review from Starburst Magazine, the longest-running magazine of cult entertainment.

The story is described as a festive thriller about a private investigator who teams up with a young psychic after a chance encounter. The film features a mix of local actors and celebrities who were attracted to the project. Besides Colin Baker these included Sarah Jane Honeywell formerly of CBeebies, and two actors from the cult kids TV show Rainbow. Lincoln-based Hollywood actor Colin McFarlane (of Batman Begins and the upcoming Liam Neeson flick The Commuter) overdubbed the voice of the villain.

The filmmakers are working on a directors’ commentary version for the New Year. Says Richard: “I’ve always found film commentaries fascinating, so we thought it would be great to do one on our film to give the audience an insight on the journey we have been on with it, how we managed to achieve what we did, and also reflect on the deeper meanings of the film.”

The film can be streamed and downloaded on Amazon Video. Visit: www.shadowsofastranger.co.uk for more news.