Find out how popular plans are to revive Heckington’s village magazine

A bid to save Heckington Magazine from closure saw over 20 interested residents attend a village hall meeting on Sunday. People were keen to keep it going and appeal to a younger readership. The provisional new team would like more of an online offering and to profile local businesses.

They await the current committee’s closure this month while seeking more support, contributors and volunteers. Mark Emson from the group hoped to be able to publish the first edition in April or early May.

Pictured heading the meeting, from left - Denise Parker-Housby, Andy Mellett-Brown and Mark Emson.