Firm’s £5.2m FA facility contract

Heckington sports and civil engineering company Smith Construction has sealed a £5.2m design and construction agreement with The FA to build a major new football academy and sports hub.

Smith Construction secured the landmark project through the National Framework for the design and build of 3G artificial pitches supported by The FA, Football Foundation and RFU with their Limonta-Smith JV Company.

Founded in 2000, the Football Foundation is the largest sports charity in the UK funded by the football Premier League, The FA and Government via Sport England.

The Sleaford area company will deliver the sporting hub at Monks Brook, Eastleigh in Hampshire for Eastleigh Borough Council. Site works are just starting and are expected to be completed by summer 2019.

Three full-sized 3G football turf pitches will be built alongside three 11-a-side natural grass pitches and other training pitches, says the company. The development also includes extensive drainage works, two car parks to give 348 spaces, sports pavilion foundations and andscaping schemes.

The family firm now employs around 80 people from Lincolnshire and its other projects in progress include Hertfordshire FA’s County Ground and Harborough Town FC.

Smith Construction are now planning to launch a specialist plant hire business serving local builders and developers.