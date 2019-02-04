Fit food shop’s meals flying off shelves

Two enterprising sisters have been bowled over by the response to opening their ‘grab and go’ healthy meals bar in Sleaford.

Kim Saddey, 23, of Billingborough and Dominique Saddey, 30, of Bourne, opened D and K Fit Foods in Market Street on Tuesday last week and Kim says their freshly prepared meal boxes, drinks, desserts and shakes have been flying off the shelves.

Kim, who lost seven stone after being helped with her diet by trained chef Dominique, said: “The favourite this week has been the turkey box - people have been going mad for it. My sister has already been doing lots of new recipes and thinking of new meal boxes. We have been selling around 150 meals and cakes a day.

“It has been hard work and Dominique has been in the kitchen working late to deliver them to the shop on time and fresh. We really didn’t expect things to pick up this quickly, but people are trying us and coming back for more and we are hoping to scale things up.”

They have started stocking their meals at new Image Gym nearby as well, where members get a 10 per cent discount.

Kim was thrilled with their builder Mason Hardy who has prepared the shop, doing creative finishing touches to the counter and feature wall using upcycled scaffolding boards.