Food ingredients firm is set for period of “unparalelled growth” thanks to relocation in Sleaford

Sleaford Quality Foods, a high-quality ingredients supplier to the food industry, says it is set for a period of unparalleled growth following expansion to new state-of-the-art premises in its home town.

The company says it has ambitious plans to increase its turnover over the next five years after expanding into a new eight-acre site on Woodbridge Road in Sleaford that was formerly occupied by Great Plains farm machinery manufacturing company. Sleaford Quality Foods were previously based next door.

The firm, which was set up in 1968 by William and Betty Arnold, and is currently headed up by their son James, is now operating on the world stage from its base in Sleaford, and is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Sleaford Quality Foods specialises in the supply of over 650 dried and dehydrated food products from vegetables, fruits, herbs and spices, rices, pulses and vegetables through to soups, bouillons, gravies, seasonings and core ingredients. It also has its own Chef William foodservice brand.

James Arnold, the managing director leading the next phase of the company’s growth, said: “We viewed the site and decided that it was a perfect location and would meet the requirements of the business. Our current turnover is £55m and we have significant plans to grow and develop. The new site provides us with the ability to continue this expansion.

“We also see the facility as key to maximising and improving the service we offer to our customers, promoting the companies continued growth and enabling us to better meet the needs of the food industry.”

The expansion has been warmly-received by staff, says Mr Arnold, who are enjoying the benefits of additional office and warehouse space.

He added: “Longer term the move will enable us to improve and enhance the service we provide to our customers enabling us to grow and expand our business.

“New and improved product development facilities will also enable us to be at the forefront of new product innovation.”