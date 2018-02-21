Former farm machinery manufacturer’s site acquired by Sleaford food firm

Local food ingredients specialist, and one of the towns biggest employers, Sleaford Quality Foods are expanding into additional new premises.

Celebrating its 50th year, the business has seen rapid growth recently, achieving turnover of £55m in the last financial year.

Having outgrown their current site on East Road Industrial Estate, the company have purchased the 8.2 acre site previously owned by farm machinery manufacturer Great Plains, located next to the firm’s existing facilities and have been moving in since the beginning of the year.

This will drastically improve and enlarge its warehousing, product development and office facilities.

In a statement Sleaford Quality Foods says the purchase demonstrates its ambition and commitment within the town.

The new site is seen as the perfect platform to move forward as the firm continues to expand and grow and is described as fantastic news for the existing and future members of the team.