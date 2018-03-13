Free workshop on social media for small businesses

A free workshop to find out how social media can help small businesses is being held by North Kesteven District Council (NKDC).

To support the many retailers in the district, the authority is hosting a two-hour session with industry experts Kerching Retail.

The firm will be sharing their top tips for making the best use of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, all of which can have a real impact on a business if they’re used in the right way. There will be advice on what to post, when to post and how to make social media deliver for your business.

The workshop takes place at 5.30pm on Monday, April 16, with a networking event at the start - providing an opportunity to make some new contacts.

Corin Birchall, from Kerching Retail, said: “With 75% of local people on social media and 95% of people under the age of 35 years, why do many businesses struggle to correlate social media activity with actual sales in the store? That’s what we will address in this two hour workshop. Turning clicks, likes, followers and shares into ‘money in the till’.”

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC, said: “We remain committed to supporting businesses in North Kesteven, and seeing them grow and flourish.”

The workshop will be held in the Council Chamber at NKDC, Kesteven Street, Sleaford.

lFor more details, or to book a place at the workshop, email ecodev@n-kesteven.gov.uk or call 01529 308177.