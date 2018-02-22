Gallery: Take a look as family-run village bakery re-opens with new look

A family-run village bakery which has been in business since 1886 has today (Thursday) unveiled a new look following extensive refurbishments.

Welbourne’s Bakery, in Navenby, one of the longest-established bakeries in Lincolnshire, is inviting customers to get a taste of its new look.

Founded in 1896, Welbourne’s Bakery uses traditional recipes passed down through several generations of the Welbourne family to produce fresh bread, cakes, and pastries on site.

Today the bakery is still family-run, now by members of the Tweedale family, who decided it was time for a new look.

Lauren Tweedale, Manager at Welbourne’s, said: “We’re keen to bring something new and offer different products in the bakery and to the village and we felt now was the right time.”

From today, customers can expect to see a whole new bakery as well as a range of new products.

Lauren added: “Following our refurbishment, fresh cream cakes will be available every day and we’ll also be adding fruit tarts, macarons and a variety of other cakes to our selection.

“We’ve seen an increase in the lunchtime and food-to-go markets, so in keeping with this higher demand and the need for convenience, we’ve tried to make sure that our traditional products are readily available for customers.

“We pride ourselves on using local suppliers and in addition to our Welbourne’s own brand jams, preserves and chutneys, customers will have more choice from our new breakfast menu which includes freshly made sausage and bacon rolls and a larger range of hot drinks including lattes and cappuccinos courtesy of Stokes Coffee.”

The village bakery may have refreshed its image, but customers can rest assured that it will be maintaining many elements of its proud history, including its world-famous Lincolnshire plum bread.

“While we’re excited about the fresh look, people can expect the same Welbourne’s quality and taste; we can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors to see what we’ve achieved,” said Lauren.

For more information about Welbourne’s Bakery follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.