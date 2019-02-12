Government immigration plans could stifle Lincolnshire economy claims business leaders

The full impact on Lincolnshire and the East Midlands economy of Government plans which could restrict businesses from employing overseas workers earning less than £30,000 has been laid bare in new analysis by the Confederation of British Industry.

The CBI for the East Midlands claims post-Brexit immigration system proposals currently under consultation could prevent firms employing workers on salaries of less than £30,000 for more than a year under a new visa system.

However, a CBI study published today (Tuesday) has outlined the severe difficulties businesses would face if the salary threshold recommended by the Migration Advisory Committee is introduced:

In the East Midlands, 71 per cent of workers earn less than £30,000 per year and the average wage in the region is £21,762, below the UK average of £24,006 (median).

The manufacturing sector in the East Midlands – where 61 per cent of workers earn under £30,000 - would be particularly impacted. For example, in food and drink manufacturing, more than a third (36 per cent) of workers are European Economic Area nationals.

Rick Blackmore, CBI East Midlands Regional Director, said: “We know that East Midlands businesses are creating jobs but many are already struggling to fill vacancies and suffering from skills shortages.

“Continued access to overseas workers after Brexit is vital to drive growth, innovation and prosperity in the East Midlands. The Government’s current proposals risk causing significant harm at a time of uncertainty for business.

“A one-year limit on workers earning less than £30,000 would encourage firms to hire a different person each year, needlessly increasing costs and discouraging migrants from integrating into communities.

“Leaving the EU should be an opportunity to develop an independent immigration policy that works for business by being both open to allow our economy to grow and controlled to restore public confidence.”

Mr Blackmore added: “The Government’s own Migration Advisory Committee has confirmed there is little or no evidence to show immigration has any impact on jobs or wages for local workers.

“Hospitals, housebuilders and retailers are just a few examples of major employers already struggling to find the people they need at salaries well below £30,000.

“Installing further barriers via these proposals will make the East Midlands poorer and the Government must use this 12-month engagement period to listen to our businesses and go back to the drawing board.”