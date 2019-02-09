Grantham hospital on the lookout for talent at recruitment event

Members of the public are invited to a recruitment drop-in event to learn about roles available and benefits of working at Grantham and District Hospital.

Anyone interested in working as a registered nurse, healthcare support worker or housekeeper is encouraged to go along for a chance to find out what it is like to work at the hospital.

Lucy Blakey, Sister for the Emergency Assessment Unit, said: “At Grantham we have a number of vacancies we’d love to see filled. What’s great about this hospital is its size. It’s relatively small which means all of the staff know each other and there’s a family feel to it.

“We’re always on the lookout for talented people to join the ULHT Team, so we look forward to seeing some passionate and enthusiastic, potential colleagues!”

On the day, there will be staff on hand to talk people through each of the opportunities available, offer job application advice and show people where they’d be working if successful.

The recruitment day will take place on Wednesday February 13 and from 9am to 10.30am people are welcome to drop in at the old school of nursing on corridor F.

ULHT has vacancies available across Lincolnshire. To find out more and apply, visit www.ulh.nhs.uk/jobs/vacancies.