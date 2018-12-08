Heckington parish council to seek public works loan for urgent village hall repairs

Heckington Parish Councillors have voted to borrow £40,000 from the Public Works Loan Board to cover urgent repairs to the village hall.

Members agreed to it last Monday as the village hall is ultimately the council’s responsibility, explained chairman Coun Jan Palmer.

A structural survey did not throw up any surprises and quotes will be sought to repair the roof, guttering and replace the rotten flooring in the kitchen.

Work should begin in early spring, with the Methodist Church offering to host the luncheon club.

The hall committee will fundraise to help repay the loan and a regular maintenance plan will be put in place in future.