Help shape the future the Greater Lincolnshire economy

Businesses and other organisations are being invited to offer their input to help shape the future economy of the county.

To kick off the new year, the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership is calling for businesses, public sector organisations, education providers, councils and third parties to submit their views on the evidence base used to develop the Local Industrial Strategy last month.

As part of the process, the LEP wants to hear from stakeholders across Greater Lincolnshire.

The call has been made after the LEP was given the go-ahead by the Government to develop its own Local Industrial Strategy last month.

Once implemented next year, the Local Industrial Strategy will set out the LEP’s economic priorities through to 2030 and beyond.

Ruth Carver, LEP Director, commented: “Our Local Industrial Strategy will transform the Greater Lincolnshire economy, so it’s important we take on board the views of the area’s businesses and organisations.

“This call for evidence is a very important step in ensuring our Local Industrial Strategy matches the needs and priorities of our economy. The feedback we receive will help us to make a compelling case to the Government and private sector when attracting investment into the area.

“The Local Industrial Strategy is a long-term strategy to support our growing business sectors and we will also be refreshing our Strategic Economic Plan over this year.”

As part of the strategy’s development, the LEP has published two new documents:

Lincolnshire’s Evolving Opportunities – this will highlight many compelling opportunities within the Greater Lincolnshire economy.

Local Industrial Strategy: Framework – a summary of the findings from the evidence-gathering phase.

Following stakeholder input, the LEP expects to produce the first version of a local industrial strategy by the summer of 2019 for further discussion.

To have your say, you can submit your response directly through the LEP’s website here.

For more information, the LEP encourages those responding to review the documents before answering one or more of the questions.

The LEP will also be hosting several workshops across the area to seek further input and information on these will be announced soon.

The closing date for responses is March 1.