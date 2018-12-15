Helping ease financial stresses

Financial wellbeing charities and groups tackling issues like debt management in Sleaford and beyond are set to benefit from thousands of pounds in a new fundraising campaign.

The drive is being made by Lincolnshire Co-op through its Community Champions scheme from now until March.

This sees a donation being made to a local good cause every time a member shops in Lincolnshire Co-op stores using their Dividend card.

The goodwill total will be supplemented by proceeds from the carrier bag levy, colleague fundraising, and the Big Co-op Raffle, which runs until January 5.

Among the causes set to benefit include Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire, which has a base in Moneys Yard, Sleaford.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s community and education co-ordinator Ben James said: “It could be by tackling issues like debt and payday loans, encouraging safe borrowing or helping people access the money they’re entitled to – these groups help in all sorts of ways.”

According to Citizens Advice 22 per cent of households in the UK ‘constantly struggle’ to keep up with bills and payments.

“Debt and financial worry can affect anyone and the money advice and support services we’re raising funds for are way to help worried families,” Mr James added.

“They are there when times get tough and can offer advice, expertise and affordable services.

“We hope that fundraising together we can recognise the work these groups do and enable them to help more people.”

It has been welcomed by the Lincolnshire Financial Inclusion Partnership, a group of organisations which promotes access to financial services and products.

Chairman Katy Roberts said: “I am delighted that Lincolnshire Co-op will be fundraising for charities and groups across Greater Lincolnshire that help people with their financial wellbeing.

“Not only will this funding support organisations financially, we hope that by raising the profile of the work they do this will break down some of the stigmas around addressing money issues.

“The nominated Community Champions help people to deal with debt, claim the money that they are entitled to, borrow safely and start to save. With the support of Lincolnshire Co-op more resources will be available to help those most at need.”

The full list of causes are: Citizen Advice Lincoln and District, Lincs2advice, Lincolnshire Credit Union, Acts Trust Debt Advice, Age UK Lindsey, Information and Advice Service, Citizens Advice Bassetlaw, Citizens Advice Lindsey, Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire, Citizens Advice North East Lincolnshire, Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire, Collingham Rural Advice and Resource Centre, Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution, Citizen Advice North Lincolnshire, Citizens Advice Sherwood and Newark, Hull and East Yorkshire Credit Union, Citizens Advice Scarborough, CAP Debt Advice, and Burgh Community Debt Advice.