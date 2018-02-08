Join in the Great British Spring Clean and tidy up North Kesteven

North Kesteven District Council is backing this year’s Great British Spring clean initiative and helping residents to get involved by providing the necessary tools to do so.

Co-ordinated by Keep Britain Tidy, the campaign aims to raise awareness of how important keeping our communities clean is for the environment.

Last year, more than 300,000 people across the nation took part by getting outdoors and helping to clean up their local neighbourhoods. This year the team hope to encourage 400,000 people to get out and do their bit to Keep Britain Tidy.

The district council is able to supply refuse sacks to those wishing to take part in North Kesteven this year, and collection can also be arranged to dispose of the litter after each event.

David Steels, Head of Environment and Public Protection said: “We are proud to be backing this initiative. We have a beautiful district, and are lucky that its residents care for it but through this the ‘Keep Britain Tidy’ message can reach far and wide”.

The Great British Spring Clean takes place between Friday March 2 and Sunday March 4. However, should you organise an event to support it around these dates the district council is still happy to support.

If you are interested, contact Jenny Bailey on 01529 414155 or by email at jenny_bailey@n-kesteven.gov.uk