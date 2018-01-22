KFC drive-thru gets go-ahead for Sleaford Little Chef site

Planners have given the go ahead for a new KFC drive-thru restaurant on the outskirts of Sleaford.

Eurogarages, new owners of the Little Chef chain of restaurants, had applied to convert the premises on Holdingham Roundabout to a KFC franchise with a new lane encircling the building for drive-through customers. It wasted no time in getting started on the work this week after being given the go-ahead last week by North Kesteven District Council.

External alterations will include replacement windows and doors, creation of an outdoor seating area and timber effect cladding and grey wall panels in accordance with current branding. There will be 50 parking spaces plus spaces for collection of orders.

The number of full and part-time employees is expected to double from six to 12 and it will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Burger King restaurant, garage and hotel on the same site would be unaffected.

Eurogarages, based in Lancashire, announced plans to open a new KFC on the Holdingham site back in May after taking over in February.