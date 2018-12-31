Lincolnshire businesses offered advice on how they can protect their workforce ahead of the EU exit

With the EU exit deadline in near sight, businesses are seeking reassurance and advice on how to prepare for the proposed changes ahead of the March 29, 2019 deadline.

On January 17, the Business Lincolnshire Growth Hub will be offering small and medium sized businesses across Greater Lincolnshire a free workshop which will provide information on how to protect members of their workforce who originate from an EU country.

Legal specialists Thalej Vasishta and Mark Lilley-Tams, from Nottingham based law firm Paragon Law, will be taking businesses through the process to understand what the implications of Brexit mean for employers in Lincolnshire, what Brexit will look like for an EU workforce and what businesses can put in place to deal with the potential impacts.

‘No-Brexit’ scenarios will also be discussed at the workshop, with businesses being offered advice on what they can do to prepare for this situation, if it occurs.

Samantha Harrison, Head of the Business Lincolnshire Growth Hub said: “We recognise that there are businesses in Lincolnshire that are unsure of what they need to do, especially if they have employees from within the EU.

“This workshop will give businesses the advice and guidance they need, as well as informing them on what they can do to prepare for Brexit.

“Businesses will be made aware of the actions that they can take now that will save them a lot of time and effort, whatever the outcome on March 29.”

Businesses will be able to ask any questions they have on how they can protect their workforce and Government schemes such as the Settled Status Scheme and the Agriculture Workers Scheme.

Places for the event will be limited, so early booking is advised to guarantee a place. You can book your place via the Business Lincolnshire website: https://www.businesslincolnshire.com/events/ or contact events@bizlincolnshire.com for more information.