Lincolnshire businesses ‘prepared’ for no deal Brexit according to senior county councillor

Businesses in Lincolnshire are prepared for a “no deal Brexit”, according to a senior county councillor.

Executive councillor for economy at Lincolnshire County Council, Colin Davie, said that firms across the county are “well prepared” should the UK not reach an agreement with the European Union.

It comes as the government last week outlined guidance to businesses in the event of a no deal scenario.

The government said that a deal is the most likely outcome of the ongoing negotiations with the EU, but that there would be “short term disruption” should one fail to be agreed.

But, Councillor Davie said that Lincolnshire is ready should no agreement be reached ahead of the UK officially leaving the EU.

“I think we are prepared,” he said.

“I think businesses are making the right decisions and I think that a lot of them who speak to me think there is a world of opportunity out there.”

Councillor Davie added that there are areas for concern, such as farming, but that support is being given to the industry.

Meanwhile, councils across the country have been publishing their own Brexit impact assessments.

Authorities revealed the reports as the government delayed revealing its own analysis of what a “no deal” scenario would mean for the UK.

Pembrokeshire Council released a risk report suggesting that, out of 19 ways it thinks that Brexit will have an impact on the authority, just one was positive.

The authority listed “imposition of border controls” and “availability of vital supplies – foodstuff and medicines” as negative, but said less demand on services because people might move away was a positive.

Lincolnshire County Council leader, Martin Hill, previously said that the authority would measure both the impact and “opportunities” that Brexit could bring.

Councillor Davie said that the council is “preparing and will be fully prepared” for a no deal Brexit scenario.