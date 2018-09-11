Lincolnshire waste partnership strategy recycling rates still ‘achievable’

The chair of the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership has said it is “achievable” for the region to increase its recycling after rates fell significantly since 2010.

County councillor, Eddie Poll, who chairs the partnership, said he was pleased with the progress that the joint municipal waste management strategy had made after it was endorsed by councillors.

A final version of the strategy, which aims to improve recycling and waste collection, was voted through and will now go to district councils for approval before it is formally adopted.

One of the objectives of the partnership is to reach a recycling target of 50% by 2020 and 55% by 2025.

This would be in line with the target set across the UK and is measured by how much household waste is sent for reuse, recycling or composting.

The strategy showed a recycling rate of 46.7% across the county compared with a peak figure of 52.9% in 2010.

Councillor Poll said he felt that the target is one that the partnership can meet.

“I think it’s achievable,” he said.

“The idealists among us think that we should recycle absolutely everything, but that does not take into account the environmental damage that can be done.”

Councillor Poll previously said that the slump in recycling rates was due to a lack of publicity.

Another objective under the strategy is to decide on a common set of recyclable materials.

This would prevent confusion among the public over what materials to put into their collections.

Councillor Poll said that increasing the recycling rates is something that they are working towards.

“One of the first principles of the partnership is to balance what is environmentally and financially acceptable to do,” he said.

“It’s no good damaging the environment by trying to protect it, so we try and make that balance.”

Further objectives under the strategy include:

To improve the quality and commercial value of the county’s recycling stream.

To introduce separate food waste collections where technically, environmentally and economically practicable.

To explore new opportunities of promoting waste minimisation and of using all waste as a resource in accordance with the waste hierarchy.

To find the most appropriate ways to measure environmental performance, and set appropriate targets.

To seek to reduce the county’s carbon footprint.

To make an objective assessment of what further waste processing/disposal capacity is required and, as necessary, secure appropriate capacity

To regularly review the LWP governance model in order to provide the best opportunity to bring closer integration and the implementation of the objectives set by the strategy.

To consider appropriate innovative solutions in the delivery of our waste management services.

The partnership will now send out their waste strategy to the district authorities in the county for approval.

The joint strategy includes seven collection authorities, one disposal authority and the Environment Agency.

The aim of the partnership is to improve waste collection and the environment across the county.