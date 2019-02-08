Long running Heckington village magazine could be saved

Heckington’s long-running and award-winning village magazine looks to have been saved from folding at the eleventh hour.

Last week it was reported that the 50-year-old magazine was going to have to cease due to a ‘lack of community support’ to keep it running.

However, it was announced at last week’s parish council meeting that a number of villagers were banding together in response to the announcement in a bid to save it, and were to hold a public meeting to garner further backing from villagers.

Mark Emson is one of those involved in the salvage attempt and told The Standard: “There are a group of us in the village who are keen to see the magazine continue. To this end we have had a small initial meeting to see if, and how, we can continue when the current team disband.

“Preliminary discussions with the current Heckington Village Magazine team/committee appear to be quite productive and at the moment it sounds like they will be happy to pass things on to us. I believe they need to hold an annual meeting or extraordinary meeting in order to officially close down and it is hoped that by the time they schedule the meeting we will have a committee in place able to take on their roles.

“The new team are provisional in that none of us are seeking to obtain any specific positions or roles – we are simply a like-minded starting point from which a new team can be formed.”

To spread greater awareness about the plans, a public meeting has been organised for Sunday (February 10) in Heckington Village Hall, from 10.30am to 12noon.

Anyone with an interest in seeing the magazine continue is invited to attend to volunteer their services, make suggestions or simply to stay in touch with developments. All are welcome.