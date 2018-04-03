Made in Sleaford event making a return

Sleaford-based businesses who want to showcase their products are being invited to register their interest in the next Made in Sleaford event.

Organiser North Kesteven District Council is bringing the popular two-day festival back, but this time is taking it on the road to Heckington Show to give even more people the chance to see what the town has to offer.

Made in Sleaford aims to celebrate the importance of manufacturing, design and engineering in the town.

At its core is the desire to bring businesses and the community together, giving companies the opportunity to raise their profile, promote themselves to potential customers and suppliers and attract potential recruits and apprentices.

Sleaford is the home of world-class businesses in different industrial sectors - from manufacturing to food and farming, computing and design, while there is also a thriving arts and crafts sector making furniture, musical instruments, jewellery and ceramics. Its proud manufacturing history stretches back more than 2,000 years.

The exhibition format for 2018 will remain the same as the tried-and-tested events held in 2015 and 2016, making the best use of the exhibition space available at Heckington show, taking place on July 28 and 29.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC and Executive Board Member with special interest in Economic Development, said: “We’re proud of what Made in Sleaford has achieved and are excited to showcase it at Heckington Show, which attracts around 30,000 visitors from Lincolnshire and beyond.

“The town has so much to offer in a range of industries and we want to raise further awareness of local products and continue to support the local economy.

“I’d encourage any business that wants to promote its products on this bigger platform to register their interest now.”

NKDC’s Made in Sleaford Team wants to make sure the exhibition space is used in the best way possible, so any business wanting to take part should come forward now.

Businesses who would like to register their interest should email ecodev@n-kesteven.gov.uk or call 01529 414155.