Long service awards have been celebrated by Moy Park food company for team members at its Anwick, Grantham and agriculture sites.

Those with 25 and 40 years of continued service were recognised at the awards ceremony held at Belton Woods Hotel.

Five members of staff celebrated a milestone 40 years.

Kenneth Modd and Alan Carr, both drivers for Moy Park for the last 40 years, are pictured here with their awards.