‘Mumpreneur’ looking to inspire women

A Sleaford mother-of-two made it to the final four of ‘Mumpreneur of the Year’, part of the Direct Selling Association’s awards.

Zenab Khan, 29, attended the ceremony at the Marriott Hotel in Leicester having created a business worth half a million pounds working with Bodyshop at Home - her initial investment had been just £45.

She said: “I started in May last year when I was eight months pregnant. I still wanted to work but knew no-one would really employ me until I came across the Bodyshop at Home party plan scheme.”

Usually planners will travel around hosting parties but due to her circumstances, Zenab successfully pioneered running her business completeley via social media (something that had not been thought possible) and was fast tracked to Regional Manager status in charge of a team of 360 across the country.

She said: “I work from home around my children. When I first started everything I did was trial and error, but I made £1,300 in sales in my first month.

“I am hoping to become a motivational speaker and for women who might think they cannot get a job due to anxiety, lack of confidence or being housebound with children.”