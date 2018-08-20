New board members sought for county LEP

The Greater Lincolnshire LEP (Local Enterprise Partnership) is calling for business leaders to join its board of directors, employment and skills board and finance and audit committee.

The LEP, established in 2011, is seeking members of the business community who have a passion for area and want to help drive its economy forward.

Candidates must be strategic thinkers and be able to take a broad view across the full range of issues affecting the LEP’s area. Potential candidates are also required to live or work in Greater Lincolnshire.

LEP chairman Ursula Lidbetter said: “We want to help our business sectors increase productivity and innovation, create new employment opportunities and develop infrastructure that supports our growth. We’re looking for new board members who can add value to the wider work of the LEP. We are particularly keen to hear from female business leaders and those with a knowledge of skills.”

Interested parties should send a CV and cover letter to sue.groves@lincolnshire.gov.uk by September 30.