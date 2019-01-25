New Co-op convenience store set to open on Sleaford housing development by August

The Co-operative Group has confirmed it has finalised a deal to serve up a convenience store at the heart of the new handley Chase housing development off London Road in Quarrington.

Commercial property agents, Savills, on behalf of Sleaford Property Developments Limited, has sold the freehold of a quarter of an acre of land at the 1,450-home Handley Chase development to Rutherford Holdings Limited for £435,000.

Artist's impression of the four retail units, offices and the Co-op convenience store planned for the Handley Chase development at Quarrington. EMN-190124-173320001

Forming part of the three acre neighbourhood centre on the site, including four other local shops, offices, a family pub, nursery, health centre, and a community centre, the plot will see the construction of a new Co-op convenience store.

The new store will have a sales area of 3,000 sq ft, and represents an investment of around £600,000 for the community retailer, creating between 15-20 local jobs.

Victor Ktori, head of office at Savills Nottingham, commented: “Handley Chase upon completion is set to establish a new community comprising up to 1,450 high-end new homes. The location of the land gave the purchaser an excellent opportunity to add much needed amenity, which will benefit from footfall generated by the neighbouring development. There is additional outline consent for further commercial space including a care home and local centre and we anticipate significant interest in the remaining plots.”

The Co-op – which was awarded the title of convenience retailer of the year at the latest Retail Industry Awards - says it will have a focus on fresh, healthy foods, award winning wines, meal ideas and essentials. It is expected to open in August.

The store will also provide a funding boost for local causes. Its members receive a five per cent reward when buying own brand products and services, with the Co-op donating a further one per cent to organisations in the community who make a difference to local life.

In addition, students holding the NUS extra (TOTUM) card receive a 10 per cent discount off their groceries to support them during their studies.

A Co-op spokesperson said: “Shifts in consumer shopping trends has seen ease, speed and convenience continuing to rise in importance for time-pressed shoppers. Connecting communities and bringing people together is at the heart of the Co-op, and our strategy is to offer the products members and customers want, need and care about, closer to where they live and work.

“We are delighted to have an opportunity to serve the community, our ambition is to operate at the heart of local life, delivering our value and values and becoming a real asset locally.”