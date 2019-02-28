New family homes are set for Navenby village

Construction of a new housing development featuring 77 family-sized homes is set to begin in Navenby this summer.

Homebuilder Rippon Homes is behind the development, which will be called Eleanor Gardens, and located off The Headlands. Work will start in June.

The selection of homes includes three-bedroom detached bungalows as well as three and four-bedroom detached homes, with open plan kitchen/dining areas and spacious bedrooms.

Each home will also have fenced and turfed rear and front gardens, a garage and allocated parking.

Ian Dyke, managing director at Rippon Homes, said: “We are thrilled to be building our prestigious homes in the wonderful village of Navenby.

“The picturesque village offers a friendly community on the outskirts of Lincoln, with many amenities including local shops, pubs and a medical centre.”

The development is located at the Romano-British roadside settlement in Navenby, dating back to Early and Middle Bronze Age.

The road was not only used for the many travellers who used it throughout the Roman period, but also for roadside trade and the provision of services for the travellers.