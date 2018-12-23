New family-values mortgage business

Two former Trustee Savings Bank managers have come full circle to start up their own business in part of Sleaford’s old TSB branch.

Husband and wife Nick and Kasia Spolton have just opened Spolton Mortgages in rented offices in the Market Place - the old branch manager’s office of the former bank.

Nick started as a cashier with the TSB in Grimsby in 1985, rising to become senior branch manager, in charge at Lloyds TSB in Sleaford for four years before leaving in October to go into business with Kasia who had been a Lloyds TSB branch manager of Spilsby, Alford and Mablethorpe. She left last year to work as a freelance Polish/English translator.

They will be providing mortgage and protection advice, engaging a number of trusted partners to provide additional investments and pensions services.

Nick said: “We want to be very much community based. We do work with the Roman Catholic school and church and want to keep those family values alive with the business.”

They plan to have an open evening on January 24 when professionals from the town will be invited along to meet and network, complete with bagpiper, haggis and whisky.

Then on January 25 they will have an open weekend for the public to drop in on the first day then over the next two days listen to specialist presentations for first-time buyers, those thinking of re-mortgaging, buy to let and those looking to move home.

“We will support our clients from start to finish,” Nick said.

“With the amount of new houses going up in Sleaford there is definitely a place for us without pushing anyone out of the market.”