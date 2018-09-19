New look Aldi store set to reopen in Sleaford producing three new local jobs

Discount supermarket giant Aldi has announced it is set to reveal its fresh new look at its Sleaford store - including relocating the bakery section to avoid shopers squashing their loaves - when it re-opens to customers tomorrow (Thursday) at 8am.

The store, on Mareham Lane, employs 26 local staff and the refurbishment has created an additional three jobs, boosting the town’s economy.

Aldi is investing �300million across its UK stores. EMN-180919-171257001

The 960sqm, “more customer-focused” layout has been redesigned to allow for favourite products to be found more easily, while browsing new ranges, according to store bosses.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £300m investment into improving its stores and service UK-wide, based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

Aldi Store Manager, Heidi Meier said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.”

The German-based supermarket chain says the format of the new-look store reflects customer behaviour, including:

The new Aldi store layout - as seen here in Tamworth'. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix EMN-180919-171409001

* New and improved chillers and freezers including a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store

* Increased space dedicated to fresh, British meat products

* Relocation of fresh bakery items to the final aisle, so products do not get squashed under shopping

* Relocation of Beers, Wines and Spirits into a dedicated fixture along the back wall

* A dedicated section full of Health and Beauty products

Aldi says the store has also been crafted to increase employee efficiencies, allowing it to continue to pass on its low operating costs to customers in low prices.