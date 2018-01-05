New plan for 100 homes in village

A new scheme to build 100 homes on farmland at Heckington has been proposed by Ruskington-based developers Chanceoption Homes.

The site is north of Boston Road, at the eastern edge of the village, and is already allocated for housing development in the Local Plan. It already has two outline planning permissions granted for sections of the site, but due to changes in planning policy the developer has applied for full permission for the whole site, still largely reflecting the earlier designs.

There would be 54 two and three bedroomed houses and 46 bungalows. Twenty properties would be a mixture of affordable home types. An existing pond would be retained.

Heckington Parish Council and the district’s Conservation Officer object, feeling the designs lack character and would harm the nearby listed building and conservation area. The district Tree Officer also had concerns about loss of trees and landscaping being inadequate.