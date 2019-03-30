New venue for Hare and Beauty

Staff at a popular hair and beauty salon in Ruskington have celebrated moving to a new location in the village. Hare and Beauty held a celebratory event recently at their new premises in High Street. The day saw 400 people visit the salon, with about 100 goody bags given away.

Salon owner Sophie J Hare said it was an ‘amazing turn-out’ on the day, adding: “Today is the day I have been working towards for what feels like a lifetime.”

Hare and Beauty first opened on March 28, 2015. It was a risky move for Sophie, now aged 22, who admits she had just 75p in her bank account at the time and was still working a second job. Writing on the salon’s Facebook page, she added: “My best friend Romilly helped me out for the first six months for free. I can’t thank her enough. Today I have the best team I could ask for. We have outgrown the first premises - it was very small, we were all working stupid hours to fit people in and we had waiting lists but no extra space for more staff.”