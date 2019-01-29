New Year, new healthy awards for restaurants

Sleaford’s Elite Fish & Chip Company and the Agra are the first two restaurants in Lincolnshire to be presented with Healthier Options Awards.

The award is part of a wider scheme launched last week by Lincolnshire County Council, Public Health England and district councils.

Pictured from left - Rachel Belcher, Locality Lead (North and South Kesteven) for Public Health Lincolnshire, Mark Stuart, Public Protection Manager for North Kesteven District Council, Coun Peter Burley, Executive Board member for North Kesteven District Council, Muhammed Karim, Business Development Manager at The Agra and David Steels, Head of Environment and Public Protection for North Kesteven District Council. EMN-190118-152822001

It aims to help small and medium-sized food outlets and businesses to make healthier changes to their food menu and preparation.

The Elite Fish & Chip Company’s restaurant on Grantham Road was recognised for offering its lighter options for diners while the Agra on East Road has been making a name for itself with its ‘skinny curry’ dishes.

Coun Sue Woolley, chairman of the Lincolnshire Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “Many of us eat a number of meals outside of the home, either at work or in cafes or restaurants, which can often be higher in calories, sugar, fat and salt.

“So, to give people more choice, Healthier Options will work with local food outlets to include healthier ingredients, cooking techniques and dishes.

“The aim is not to force people to eat healthier options, but to make them easier to find for those who want them when eating out.”

The Elite’s Rachel Tweedale, Co-Director and manager of the Sleaford restaurant and takeaway, said: “Eating habits are changing all the time and we’ve seen that people are opting for alternatives such as smaller portions, fish without batter, salads and even a jacket potato instead of chips. We offer all those options and, rather than limiting our menu, aim to cater for everyone.

“Our light bite, grilled and poached fish options are testament to our consideration for all customers.”

Muhammed Karim, Business Development Manager at The Agra, said: “It is something we have been working on over the last three years, experimenting and trying different things, so getting this award is a very nice feeling and my team and family will be very happy.

The Healthier Options initiative is free to join and open to takeaways and food outlets with a food hygiene rating of three or above. Visit: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/healthieroptions.