NK website goes live for business

A new website has been launched to create a one-stop-shop for new and established businesses in North Kesteven.

Available at www.businessnk.co.uk, the site contains a whole host of information about the district, business support, current projects and investments, vacant units, business news and case studies.

It has been created by North Kesteven District Council’s Economic Development Team and was launched at a recent business networking event hosted at the Whisby Natural World Centre.

The district is home to businesses of all sizes, from large national employers through to small, independent traders.

In the last 20 years, the local economy has consistently grown faster than the national average, says the local authority. Key growth sectors include food and farming, manufacturing, engineering and construction, while since 2000 there has been considerable growth in the services sector, particularly business services, retail and tourism.

Coun Richard Wright, leader of NKDC and Executive Board member for economic development, said: “We work closely with businesses, understanding what their issues, expectations and aspirations are. Only then can we make sure our support suits their needs.

“The new website creates another way for us to keep the dialogue open with businesses, but also enables them to find out so much information about opportunities within North Kesteven.”