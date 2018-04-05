North Kesteven bin lorry depot and business units due to open next month creating extra jobs

A new depot and seven business units alongside it are due to be completed in Metheringham this spring – on time and on budget.

North Kesteven District Council is investing in the facility on Scoley Court, next to the Moorlands trading estate, to enable its waste and recycling services to continue to operate as efficiently as possible now and as more homes are built in the area, and also to enable more businesses to grow and flourish.

Work started on site last summer, and operations are due to move to the depot in May from the current home on Sleaford Road.

Each year, the council collects more than 3.4 million general, recycling and garden waste bins.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC, said: “It’s great to see the progress being made on site.

“The works being on time and on budget is a fantastic achievement and testament to everyone who has worked so hard to make this happen.

“We know our residents regard our waste and recycling service highly for its efficiency and we want to make sure it can continue to keep this up in the years ahead.”

All seven business units at Scoley Court have tenants ready to move in when the site is completed, building on the success of the council’s recent development of 19 workshops at Blackwood Court, Teal Park, North Hykeham, which was fully let eight months after the development opened – a number of tenants were waiting to move in before construction had finished.

Phoenix Kitchens, a manufacturer of bespoke kitchen and bedroom furniture, is currently based nearby on Moorlands Trading Estate but will be moving to Scoley Court in May, giving the business a chance to expand and have a showroom under one roof.

Andy Graham, owner and director of the business, which has been in operation in the village for almost 15 years, said: “The move to Scoley Court is much-needed and a timely opportunity for expansion.

“We started manufacturing our own kitchens four years ago and have been growing ever since and our current unit is bursting at the seams.

“I have also wanted to open a showroom for some time and this was looking like a separate location, but Scoley Court will allow us to have one and expand as well.

“This will almost certainly lead to more employment because of the move. We are really excited about the possibilities and opportunities this will bring.”

Counr Wright added: “To have tenants for all the business units is a real achievement and it’s great to see one of our current tenants taking the opportunity to grow and expand.

“This was the reason we wanted the workshops built to create more follow-on space for businesses, whether they’re already in North Kesteven or looking to move here.”