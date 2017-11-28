North Kesteven businesses invited to make the most of the retail year with free workshop

Retailers in North Kesteven are invited book onto a free workshop packed with tips and tricks to help you plan the year ahead.

Hosted by the District Council, industry experts Kerching will present a wealth of information, including some from around the UK and Europe, at the free, two-hour event on Tuesday, January 16.

The council has held a number of sessions like this for traders as part of its commitment to supporting the local economy, encouraging and enabling businesses to flourish and jobs to be created.

Previous events have shared information on getting the best of the festive season, while another has shared 70-plus tips and tricks.

Feedback from attendees has been really positive, with many saying they found the information very useful to them.

Corin Birchall, Managing Director of Kerching Retail, said: “The margin between success and failure in retail is often very tight.

“Putting your best foot forward early in the year can really help as it can be difficult to recoup missed opportunities.

“Having a marketing plan to maximise on seasonal opportunities, awareness days and local events is smart. Using the latest tools to automate much of your planning and marketing can make life a little easier too.

“This session has been designed specifically for North Kesteven businesses. The objective - for you to have your best year ever. Let’s get started!”

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC, said: “This will be a great event and we hope retailers make the most of the expert advice on offer.

“We want to see businesses in the district thrive and grow and this is one of the many ways we show our support for them.”

The event will start at 5.30pm for networking and nibbles, with the workshop following afterwards. To register to take part, email ecodev@n-kesteven.gov.uk or call 01529 414155.