North Kesteven residents can sign up to garden waste collection scheme and win a £30 garden centre voucher

Residents in North Kesteven are being offered the chance to re-join the District Council’s garden waste collection service.

They can re-join or take up the paid-for service by applying online from February 1.

The council claims the £30-a-year service is cheaper, easier, cleaner and quicker than taking hedge trimmings, grass clippings and garden waste to a tip.

There are no changes to the cost of the collection, which remains at £30 for the collection of a single brown garden waste bin. The collection period will run between April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 and during this time the brown bins will be emptied every other week, except during December and January when the frequency reduces, or when other factors prevent the council’s operatives, such as very bad weather.

The alternatives are to compost at home, take the materials to a household recycling centre, or arrange for a licenced handler to collect them as green waste is not permitted in the other two bins supplied to homes.

Go to www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/gardenwaste from February 1; or call on 01529 414155 from March 1 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm).

You can set up an ongoing subscription by Direct Debit. If home owners sign up by Direct Debit before March 28 the council is automatically entering them into a free prize draw to win a £30 National Garden Centre voucher. Direct Debit renewals will also be entered into the draw.

A council spokesman explained that promotion of the service is to remind anyone who may now wish to use the service to apply now, along with an incentive to sign up to Direct Debit payments to reduce pressure on administration of the scheme.

He said the service must run as a non-profit-making operation but must not run at a lost either, therefore the decision the previous year to raise the fee by £5 to balance the budget.

Collections due on a Bank Holiday Monday are consistently brought forward to the preceding Saturday and Good Friday collections are unchanged. Changes because of Christmas and New Year holidays will be advised through a range of methods.

If you ever lose track of your collection day for any of your bins, you can look it up at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/findmybinday