Popular Sleaford garden centre business announces change of ownership

A popular Sleaford business has announced a change of ownership after opening 14 years ago.

Pennells Garden Centres have acquired the Four Seasons Garden Centre of Sleaford as of Thursday, March 1.

Four Seasons was established by Michael Hix in 2004. It has continued to expand until today has a busy 180 seat restaurant, a strong retail garden and gift shop as well as a thriving farm shop and deli as well as award-winning Simpsons butchers.

Family-owned Pennells Garden Centres operate garden centres at Lincoln and Cleethorpes.

Company chairman Richard Pennell commented: “We feel that Four Seasons Garden Centre will complement our existing two centres and has good potential for further development. We will continue to build on the established strengths of the business.”

Michael Hix said: “I would like to pay tribute to the team at the centre who have helped develop the centre to the size it is today.

“Many thanks too to all customers for their support since we opened and we sincerely hope that continues. I would also like to thank the professional approach taken by my legal team at Langleys and my accountant Streets”

Pennells is one of the oldest garden companies in the country and is probably the oldest still in the same family ownership. The business was founded by a Richard Pennell in 1780. Today the company is run by the seventh and eighth generations Richard Pennell and his son William Pennell.