Pork snack firm invests a meaty £2.3m in Ruskington factory

A pork snack producing firm - which is said to be the world’s largest producer of scotch eggs - is set to invest £2.3 million in its Ruskington site.

Tulip Ltd, which employs 450 people from the area, is investing the money in a new ‘specialist snacking site’ in the village.

Also said to be the world’s leading producer of cocktail sausages, Tulip Ltd also supplies a range of mini-filled bites and seasonal products.

The investment will allow the firm to create a smaller specialist factory on-site.

The firm says this will enable them ‘to bring complex niche products developed for retailers to store quickly and efficiently’. It will also help them to produce greater numbers of products to ‘meet the demands for further growth in the snacking category’.

Overseeing the investment will be newly appointed Site Director Ian Bagnall, who joins the company with a wealth of experience in holding leadership roles within food production.

Shaun Kay, operations director at Tulip Ltd said: “We’re really pleased to announce this investment at our world-leading Ruskington site. This will future-proof the site and help us lead the way on innovation alongside our retail partners.

“This investment will support the continued growth we have seen in our core product lines thanks to a resurgence in popularity of non-pastry traditional snacks such as Scotch eggs and savoury bites. We are also investing in a dedicated facility and state-of-the-art equipment to support the development of a range of niche products which can be more complex to produce.”

Andrew Cracknell, CEO of Tulip, said: “We have recognised how eating habits have changed including a growth in food to go and high protein snacking. Investment in our Ruskington site shows how we are driving growth in the snacking category, offering products containing a variety of protein, flavours and dips to appeal to younger consumers, whilst also future proofing more traditional snacking options. At the same time, this enhanced capability and capacity will ensure outstanding service delivery and quality levels for our customers.

“This significant investment in our Ruskington facility underlines our on-going commitment to the Lincolnshire region and demonstrates continued inward investment into the UK by our parent company Danish Crown. We’re confident that the site will be well placed to help drive our business forward in the years ahead.”