Poultry firm Moy Park announces new recyclable plastics plan

A Sleaford area poultry firm has launched an ambitious new campaign to tackle the use of plastics and packaging across its business and the industry.

Moy Park plans to reduce its overall usage of packaging by five per cent year on year while also increasing the percentage of recyclable packaging by five per cent.

The target is one of a set of goals announced by Moy Park as part of its ‘remove, reduce, recycle and research’ strategy, and is backed by a range of initiatives across the business.

The company will collaborate with academics and supply chain partners to develop sustainable packaging and remove avoidable single-use plastic from its office and restaurants by 2020.

The business will move to 100 per cent widely recyclable rigid packaging by 2022, with all other packaging to be widely recyclable by 2025.

Speaking about the new strategy, Matt Harris, Moy Park’s head of packaging, said: “We have purposely set ambitious, industry-leading targets in order to deliver real results that can be felt by our customers and, ultimately, consumers.

“To achieve these targets, we’ll be reducing our reliance on plastics, focusing on innovative new packaging, R&D and delivering accurate, clear recycling messages.”

He added: “We are committed to developing our business sustainability and we are excited to launch this latest campaign as part of our wider environmental commitments.”