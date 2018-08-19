Precinct gig is a riverside treat for Sleaford shoppers

Traders reported an excellent upturn in their fortunes thanks to an open day event held last week in the Riverside Precinct in Sleaford.

The event was designed to attract interest and raise awareness among shoppers about the businesses during a musical open day on Saturday August 4.

Jimmy Baker's Barbers Big River Gig, Riverside Precinct, Sleaford. Band From County Hell performing. EMN-180813-110659001

Jimmy Baker’s Barbers of Sleaford arranged the event in the Riverside Precinct with music on the busking stage behind the barber shop which overlooks the precinct, from noon until 5pm and an after show party with open mic at the Solo Bar.

Julie Mclelland from the business said: “It was a great turnout and lots of fun was had by all.”

As an added twist, the bands were ferried by rowing boat to the stage along the River Slea which passes through the precinct.

Julie said: “The boat rides taking the musicians to The Boat Stage were very entertaining and people really got into the spirit of the afternoon. The shops in the precinct got involved with special offers and raising money for different charities and all reported a busy day with a much increased footfall.”

Jimmy Baker's Barbers Big River Gig, Riverside Precinct, Sleaford. EMN-180813-110718001

Sleaford Precinct Vets did dog walking and hairdressers, Envvy joined in and provided extra deck chairs.

This community event was free but there was be a collection for The British Red Cross Fire Support Service.

“We would like to thank all of the musicians who took part and everyone who turned up and supported this community event,” said Julie.

Jimmy Baker's Barbers Big River Gig, Riverside Precinct, Sleaford. Kate Rimington of Guide Dogs for the Blind and Scott Crosby of Sleaford Vets. EMN-180813-110747001