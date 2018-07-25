Public anger as yobs dump rubbish bins in River Slea

Residents have been angered by yobs tipping wheelie bins full of rubbish into the River Slea.

Jane Peck from Sleaford posted photos of the sight she was met with on East Banks near The Nettles yesterday morning (Tuesday) on the Love Sleaford Facebook group.

A wheelie bin washed up at the side of the river. EMN-180725-122045001

Not only were two bins of recycled waste dragged from properties on New Street and dumped in the river, more bottles and cans were littered across the open air arts area at The Nettles.

She said: “There were loads of plastic cups and straws. There must have been a party.

She said: “I’m saddened that people are so irresponsible. There’s absolutely no need to pollute the river when people volunteer to keep it clean.

“I honestly cannot believe people who use the Nettles either for picnics or smoking and drinking are too lazy and leave all their rubbish behind. There is a bin provided.

Litter left on the open space area beside the river. EMN-180725-122454001

“My five year old wasn’t impressed with the rubbish. People need to sort themselves out.”

Clerk to the Town Council, Kevin Martin said: “Two of our operatives were despatched and removed the bins from the river yesterday as part of our ongoing efforts to keep the river clean.

“One bin had already been pulled out. the other we managed to remove but sadly not all its contents because the water was too deep. The Sleaford River Care clean up team will be assisting as soon as possible.”

He believed some CCTV footage had been passed to police of the potential culprits caught in the act.

Mr Martin added: “I will be checking with North Kesteven District Council about advice regarding leaving bins out for waste collection and storage of your bin. I believe the bins were out ready for collection. Thankfully it was only dry recyclable rubbish.

“Another bin has been pulled out of the river near Sleaford Medical Group this morning.”

He said that wherever possible, the council, in partnership with the River Care team would do its best to clear up any waste thrown into the river where circumstances allow.

He said it was disappointing that it was necessary: “The town council would encourage residents to report incidents to us so we can see if action can be taken.

A car was reported to have been damaged in Eastgate car park as well.

Recently the council and the Rivercare team had to fish a waste bin, complete with concrete base, out of the river near the Barge and Bottle pub. They had to smash the conrete off the base underwater before it could be lifted out.

Andrew Greenwood, leader of the Rivercare team, commented: “Mindless idiots who do this have no regard for the environment that they live in. Once again the minority spoil it for the majority who love to see the river free of litter so the wildlife can live a normal life.”