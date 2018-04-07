Security guard injured in suspected shoplifting incident in Tesco car park in Sleaford

We have received as yet unconfirmed reports that a security guard has been injured in a suspected shoplifting incident at the Tesco store in Sleaford.

The incident is thought to have happened just before 6pm this evening (Saturday).

The scene at Tesco in Sleaford this evening.

It is understood a security guard from the supermarket was trying to stop a shoplifter escaping when the guard was struck by a car at the entrance to the car park near the petrol station on Northgate.

Police and ambulance medics were on the scene attending to the injured person who was seen lying on the road with staff and passers by also accompanying him.

Other staff were attempting to direct traffic around the scene but it was causing considerable congestion, however this has now dispersed.

Lincolnshire Police have been contacted to confirm details but have as yet not responded.