Sisters will help you eat smart

Two sisters have both overcome their own life-threatening experiences to now open a new healthy-eating enterprise together.

Kim Saddey, of Billingborough and Dominique Saddey, of Bourne, are planning to open D and K Fit Foods, a shop selling specially prepared healthy meals to grab and go in premises on Market Street in Sleaford.

A taste of what's to come at D and K Fit Foods. EMN-190115-123659001

The idea came about after beautician Kim, 23, reassessed her life at the age of 16 and developed a passion for nutrition.

She said: “I was still at school and weighed 15 stone. I was looking to go to college and had had quite a rough childhood with bullying due to my weight, so I literally started eating healthy.”

She was aided by trained chef Dominique, 30, and their mum and dad are good cooks too. They thought up healthier alternatives while Kim studied anatomy and physiology at college, losing an amazing 7 stones.

Kim admits she put 4 stone back on when she had her baby but has managed to lose it again by sticking to the diet.

She said: “My sister designed ‘skinny’ cakes because I cannot resist them and other types of food. I carried on with my diet and people asked how I lost it and I couldn’t really explain it as I am naturally quite lazy.”

In comparison, Dominique has to keep up with her gym and physio sessions breaking almost every bone in a horrific, life-threatening car smash ten years ago when the car she was passenger in hit a tree.

She battled back to fitness and has set up her own business as an award-winning cake maker, Dominique’s Cake House, supplying chains with cakes and desserts in places such as Peterborough.

Kim said: “I woke up one morning and knew I wanted to do something along the lines of health and the human body. I didn’t take a shake or a magic pill to lose weight so I see a gap in the market to get something really fresh and healthier.

“There is a real demand out there for the average person, stuck in an office, bored of meal deals.”

The next day the shop in Sleaford came on the market.

The shop will stock a range of healthy meals, drinks and shakes all freshly prepared in Dominique’s commercial kitchen and ready to go. They will have all the calories and ingredients listed with details via an app.

Kim added: “I am gluten intolerant so that will be something we will be catering for. If people have an allergy or intolerance they can contact us to order for the next day.

“We have already had a lot of interest with emails for jobs as well.”

They also plan to offer ‘Business Eat’ lunch packages to local companies.