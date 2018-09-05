Sleaford area chip shop chain celebrating 30 years with special weekend event

A Sleaford area chip shop chain is celebrating 30 years in business in Lincolnshire this weekend – and you’re invited!

This Saturday the award-winning Elite Fish and Chip Company, which is owned and managed by the Tweedale family, is celebrating 30 years since the opening of its first restaurant and takeaway in Ruskington.

Co-founders David and Freda Tweedale opened the first Elite in the village in September 1988, after moving from Huddersfield. The business now has outlets in Sleaford and Lincoln too.

To mark the anniversary, the Tweedale family have pledged to raise £30,000 to be divided equally across three charities: the RAF Association, the RNLI and Sleaford Dementia Support.

Adrian Tweedale, Director, said: “We are thanking all of our loyal customers with celebrations across all three of our shops. Customers can expect a day of fun and will have the chance to win free fish and chips.”

The company is also giving customers the chance to win £88 worth of Amazon vouchers on its Facebook page, in honour of the first Elite opening in 1988.

“We’re running a competition on our Facebook page where customers have to guess the number of balloons inside the car. We’ve had lots of interest already, but there’s still time for people to enter as we’ll be announcing the winner on Friday September 7,” said Adrian.

Rachel Tweedale, another director of the business, said: “We’ve all been counting down to this month since the start of the year.

“Thirty years is traditionally known as the pearl anniversary and we’ve incorporated pearl-themed ideas and events into our celebrations. We’ll be open as normal at all three shops, but with the added buzz of our 30th birthday and a few extra surprises in store, it’ll be far from any ordinary Saturday.”

To find out more about The Elite Fish & Chip Company’s fundraising efforts throughout the year, follow its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds or visit: www.elitefishandchips.com.

