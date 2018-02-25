Sleaford area firms scoop awards for small businesses

Businesses based in Lincolnshire won four of the categories at the recent East Midlands area finals of the Federation of Small Businesses Celebrating Small Business Awards 2018.

Two of the winners were from the North Kesteven area - Elite Fish and Chip Company and DBS Internet Marketing.

From left - David Dexter, FSB regional chairman, Rachel Tweedale of Elite Fish and Chip Company with Mike Shields, and Dave Sharpe, event host. EMN-180220-104308001

The event was held in Nottingham and all 12 East Midlands finalists will go to the national finals to be held in London in May.

The awards were attended and presented by VIP representatives from a host of organisations including Bishop Grosseteste University, the British Business Bank and Midlands Engine Investment Fund, the Department for International Trade, the Cabinet Office and East Midlands Airport, all keen to celebrate and encourage some of the East Midlands’ most vibrant and inspiring businesses.

David Dexter, FSB East Midlands regional chairman, said: “Congratulations to all this year’s East Midlands FSB Business Award winners. They are reflective of the vibrancy, innovation and resilience that makes up our region’s small business community. It’s been thrilling to see so many of the region’s businesses enthusiastically take part in our awards and the sheer scale and diversity of those who entered is a testimony to the vitality of the small business community in the East Midlands. We all wish the very best of luck to all our regional winners for the UK national award finals in May.”

The Family Business of the Year category was won by The Elite Fish and Chip Company. They have restaurants in Ruskington, Sleaford and Lincoln and are currently celebrating their 30th anniversary.

Three generations of the Tweedale family now have a say in the day to day running of the business. Family-centric and traditional, the family puts an emphasis on quality fish and chips with great service.

The company, along with staff and customers, has also raised more than £100,000 for charity over the years, with an ambitious target set this year of £30,000.

DBS Internet Marketing of Navenby, won the Community Business Award. Established in 1996 they are described as a strong, hard-working and dedicated team underpinned by core values.

Their thriving web design and online marketing team helps businesses in the East Midlands and beyond. DBS Internet Marketing are Google Partners and Investors In People.

In June 2017 they became an employee owned company in an effort to reward the very people that had helped to grow the business over the years.

All employees are now shareholders. This business has always strived to give something back to the community that it serves.

The Business and Product Innovation Award went to OrderWise from Saxilby. Founded in 1991 by Managing Director David Hallam, OrderWise supplies business management software to over 1000 businesses across the UK and Ireland. In recent years OrderWise has seen record expansion in terms of its customer base, yearly turnover and staff numbers.

Employer of the Year is Dupree Creative. Based in Castle Bytham and established in 2000 this is a fully integrated creative agency offering digital, design, branding, strategic marketing, PR, social media and photographic expertise.